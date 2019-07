Нолан, Финчер, Хичкок... Cтpуктуры фильмoв извeстных рeжиcсеров, с которыми сложно не согласиться

STOCKHOLM 20110527David Fincher, American director, visited Cinemateket to participate in the "Actors Studio" in Stockholm on Friday. Fincher is the director behind films like "Seven", "Fight Club" ,"Panic Room","The Social Network" and up coming "The girl with the Dargon Tattoo".Photo: Claudio Bresciani / SCANPIX / Kod 10090

ФОТО: Claudio Bresciani / SCANPIX / SCANPIX SWEDEN