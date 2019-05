Режиссеры «Мстители: Финал» рассказали о вырезанной сцене с Кэтрин Лэнгфорд

FILE - This file image released by Netflix shows Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker in a scene from the series, "13 Reasons Why." The popular TV series about Baker's suicide that showed her ending her life may have prompted a surge in online searches for suicide, including how to do it, according to a new study published Monday, July 31, 2017, in JAMA Internal Medicine. (Beth Dubber/Netflix via AP, File)

ФОТО: Beth Dubber / AP