На любой вкус: главные теории относительно финала «Игры престолов»

In this image released by HBO, Sophie Turner, as Sansa Stark, left, and Aidan Gillen, as Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish, appear in a scene from the HBO original series, "Game of Thrones," premiering Sunday, April 12, 2015, on HBO. For the first time, "Game of Thrones" and AMC's "Mad Men," which premieres April 5, will be available to so-called cord cutters _ legally. (AP Photo/HBO)

ФОТО: Helen Sloan / AP